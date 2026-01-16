Johnson leads Tarleton State against Utah Tech after 40-point game

Tarleton State Texans (11-7, 2-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-10, 2-3 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (11-7, 2-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-10, 2-3 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Tech after Dior Johnson scored 40 points in Tarleton State’s 106-105 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 5-2 at home. Utah Tech is fourth in the WAC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Texans have gone 2-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 6.1.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State scores 8.1 more points per game (81.6) than Utah Tech allows to opponents (73.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 25 points for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 85.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.