Johnson leads Tarleton State against Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 0-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 1-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 0-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Cal Baptist after Dior Johnson scored 36 points in Tarleton State’s 91-85 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Texans have gone 7-1 at home. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.6.

The Lancers are 0-2 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Dominique Daniels Jr. averaging 3.2.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is averaging 12 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 20.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.