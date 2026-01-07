Johnson leads Tarleton State against Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-5, 2-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-5, 2-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Abilene Christian after Dior Johnson scored 34 points in Tarleton State’s 81-76 overtime victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans have gone 8-1 at home. Tarleton State ranks fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Rich Smith averaging 4.5.

Tarleton State averages 80.2 points, 10.0 more per game than the 70.2 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Texans. Leroy Kelly IV is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.