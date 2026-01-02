Johnson leads Southern Miss against Troy after 26-point game

Troy Trojans (11-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (9-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (11-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (9-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces Troy after Jakayla Johnson scored 26 points in Southern Miss’ 91-83 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Lady Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Sakyia White leads the Lady Eagles with 8.0 boards.

The Trojans are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Troy has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Lady Eagles and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is averaging 12.6 points for the Lady Eagles. White is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fortuna Ngnawo is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 14.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.