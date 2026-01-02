Johnson leads South Carolina State against Howard after 25-point showing

Howard Bison (9-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Howard Bison (9-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays Howard after Jayden Johnson scored 25 points in South Carolina State’s 105-54 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in home games. South Carolina State is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 2-4 in road games. Howard is second in the MEAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 7.0.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 74.5 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 87.7 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bison. Cam Gillus is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.