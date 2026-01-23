Johnson leads South Carolina against Texas A&M after 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-8, 2-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 5-1 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Texas A&M after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 85-76 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies are 11-1 in home games. Texas A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-4 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M averages 91.7 points, 19.7 more per game than the 72.0 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Gamecocks match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.1 points. Rashaun Agee is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Elijah Strong is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

