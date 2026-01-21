Johnson leads Sacramento State against Idaho

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Idaho after Prophet Johnson scored 30 points in Sacramento State’s 93-89 overtime victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 6-1 in home games. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.5.

The Hornets are 2-3 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho scores 80.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 82.4 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Idaho has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vandals. Biko Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Mikey Williams is shooting 37.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Hornets. Prophet Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.