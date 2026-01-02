Johnson leads No. 2 Michigan against No. 24 USC after 24-point showing

USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -22.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 24 USC after Morez Johnson Jr. scored 24 points in Michigan’s 112-71 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 at home. Michigan leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 42.4 boards. Aday Mara leads the Wolverines with 8.3 rebounds.

The Trojans have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC is seventh in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 6.7.

Michigan averages 96.8 points, 21.5 more per game than the 75.3 USC allows. USC averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Trojans meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 95.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

