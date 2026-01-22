Johnson leads Kennesaw State against Louisiana Tech

Kennesaw State Owls (12-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces Louisiana Tech after RJ Johnson scored 32 points in Kennesaw State’s 93-87 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 4-4 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 15.2 assists per game led by Simeon Cottle averaging 3.7.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Bates is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cottle is averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.