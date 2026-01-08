Johnson leads Akron against Bowling Green after 22-point showing

Akron Zips (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-5, 2-2 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-5, 2-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Bowling Green after Tavari Johnson scored 22 points in Akron’s 82-69 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons are 6-3 in home games. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 89.3 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Zips are 2-1 in conference matchups. Akron leads the MAC with 20.5 assists. Johnson leads the Zips with 5.3.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 24.1 more points per game (94.5) than Bowling Green allows to opponents (70.4).

The Falcons and Zips face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Towns is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shammah Scott is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 13 points. Johnson is shooting 60.9% and averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 94.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

