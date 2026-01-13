Johnson, Bradley Braves to visit Casey, Evansville Purple Aces

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Evansville and Bradley meet on Tuesday.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-6 at home. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Leif Moeller averaging 3.9.

The Braves have gone 5-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Evansville averages 67.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 71.2 Bradley allows. Bradley scores 5.6 more points per game (78.2) than Evansville gives up to opponents (72.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moeller is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Purple Aces. AJ Casey is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the last 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.7 points. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

