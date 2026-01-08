Johnson-Arigu scores 25 as St. Thomas beats South Dakota 99-86

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 25 points, Nolan Minessale added 22 points, 12 assists and six steals, and St. Thomas defeat South…

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 25 points, Nolan Minessale added 22 points, 12 assists and six steals, and St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 99-86 on Wednesday night to extend its win streak to seven consecutive games.

Johnson-Arigu shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and Minessale made 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Carter Bjerke shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Coyotes (8-9, 0-2) were led by Isaac Bruns, who recorded 24 points and six rebounds. Trent Hudgens Jr. added 17 points and four assists for South Dakota. Ethan Kizer also recorded 13 points.

