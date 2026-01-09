Johnson-Arigu leads St. Thomas against Oral Roberts after 25-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-4, 2-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 0-2 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-4, 2-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 0-2 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Oral Roberts after Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 25 points in St. Thomas’ 99-86 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ofri Naveh averaging 1.6.

The Tommies have gone 2-0 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is 12-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts’ average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas scores 6.1 more points per game (82.5) than Oral Roberts allows to opponents (76.4).

The Golden Eagles and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

