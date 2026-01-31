Johnson and Colorado host TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 2-6 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on TCU after Isaiah Johnson scored 24 points in Colorado’s 97-67 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-4 in home games. Colorado scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 3-5 in conference games. TCU is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). TCU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Colorado allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

David Punch is shooting 54.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Liutauras Lelevicius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

