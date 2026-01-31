Johan Munch, Matija Samar lead Oregon State over San Diego 78-76 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Johan Munch scored 15 points and Matija Samar added six in the overtime as Oregon State…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Johan Munch scored 15 points and Matija Samar added six in the overtime as Oregon State knocked off San Diego 78-76 on Saturday.

Isaiah Sy made two free throws, Samar followed with a 3-pointer and the Beavers never trailed in OT.

Munch added nine rebounds for the Beavers (12-12, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Josiah Lake totaled 12 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Dez White scored 12 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Sy pitched in with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Toreros (10-14, 4-7) were led by Adrian McIntyre with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Assane Diop added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Tim Moore Jr. finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Sy scored six points in the first half for Oregon State, who led 30-25 at the break. Lake scored 12 second-half points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 60-all.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

