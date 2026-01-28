JMU takes on Louisiana following McDaniel’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-18, 1-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-18, 1-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Louisiana after Peyton McDaniel scored 21 points in JMU’s 74-67 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Dukes are 9-3 in home games. JMU is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-9 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

JMU averages 73.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 72.4 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 56.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 64.8 JMU allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 18.4 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

Mikaylah Manley is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Amijah Price is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

