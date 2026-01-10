Jestin Porter helps Clemson up winning streak to 7 with 76-61 victory over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 26 points and five steals, and Clemson upped its winning streak to…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 26 points and five steals, and Clemson upped its winning streak to seven with a 76-61 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Porter made 9 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Tigers (14-3, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RJ Godfrey scored 16 on 6-for-8 shooting for Clemson and Carter Welling pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Haralson had 18 points to lead the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2). Logan Imes scored 13 and Carson Towt totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.

Porter had 12 points and Godfrey scored 10 to help Clemson take a 39-34 lead into halftime. Haralson had 12 points to lead Notre Dame.

Carter Welling made the second of two free throws to put the Tigers up 18-17 with 11:25 left and they never trailed again.

Porter scored after Godfrey grabbed an offensive rebound and Clemson took its first double-digit lead at 50-39 with 14:12 left to play. Notre Dame got no closer than seven from there.

The Tigers turned 14 Notre Dame turnovers into 18 points and outscored the Irish 34-18 in the paint.

Up next

Clemson: Hosts Boston College on Tuesday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Miami on Tuesday.

___

