Jeremy Fears Jr. scores 19 points in No. 12 Michigan State’s 80-63 win over Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 points and No. 12 Michigan State beat Washington 80-63 on Saturday for…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 points and No. 12 Michigan State beat Washington 80-63 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

The Spartans (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) won in their first game at Washington since 1957.

Fears was 6 of 9 from the field and made 7 of 8 free throws in his fourth straight game with at least 15 points. He also had five assists.

Kur Teng added 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Zoom Diallo led Washington (10-8, 2-5) with 18 points, and Hannes Steinbach had 17 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies have lost four of five, three of them against teams ranked 12th or better.

Washington was without guard Desmond Claude. He announced Friday on social media that he was “stepping away from all on-court activities” due to health concerns stemming from a sprained ankle in fall workouts that forced him to miss the first four games of the season. In 12 games (nine starts), he averaged 13.3 points.

Up next

Michigan State: At Oregon on Tuesday night

Washington: At No. 8 Nebraska on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.