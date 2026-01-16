Jenkins, Brown Bears to host Noland and the Columbia Lions

Columbia Lions (12-4, 1-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-9, 0-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (12-4, 1-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-9, 0-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Noland and Columbia take on Jeremiah Jenkins and Brown on Saturday.

The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Brown has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-1 in Ivy League play. Columbia averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Brown scores 72.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.9 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 10.9 points for the Bears. Luke Paragon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noland is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

