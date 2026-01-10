Jenkins and the Brown Bears take on conference foe Pennsylvania

Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Pennsylvania and Brown face off on Saturday.

The Quakers are 6-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is the Ivy League leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Scantlebury averaging 2.6.

The Bears have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is third in the Ivy League with 34.2 rebounds per game led by N’famara Dabo averaging 7.1.

Pennsylvania scores 78.3 points, 13.9 more per game than the 64.4 Brown gives up. Brown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Power is averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Jenkins is averaging eight points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Landon Lewis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

