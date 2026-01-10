Jelani Hamilton scores 23 and Georgia State knocks off Marshall 81-73

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Marshall 81-73 on Saturday. Hamilton had four steals…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Marshall 81-73 on Saturday.

Hamilton had four steals for the Panthers (6-12, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jakai Newton added 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Micah Tucker had 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Wyatt Fricks finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Thundering Herd (11-6, 3-2). Landen Joseph added 15 points and two steals for Marshall. Noah Otshudi had 11 points.

