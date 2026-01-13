Jefferson leads Gardner-Webb against Radford after 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (9-9, 2-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (9-9, 2-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Radford after D.J. Jefferson scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 104-49 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Colin Hawkins averaging 2.1.

The Highlanders are 2-1 against Big South opponents. Radford is seventh in the Big South with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 5.0.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 81.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 88.6 Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging eight points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 13.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Highlanders. Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

