Javan Simmons, Jackson Paveletzke rally Ohio to 68-67 victory over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Javan Simmons had 15 points and Jackson Paveletzke hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left and scored 14 as Ohio outscored Eastern Michigan by 18 in the second half to pull out a 68-67 victory on Saturday.

Simmons added six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 32-15 at halftime. Paveletzke missed three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc before nailing the winner. Aidan Hadaway had 11 points.

Addison Patterson led the Eagles (7-8, 1-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Braelon Green added 16 points and Jon Sanders scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

