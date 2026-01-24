Jaron Pierre Jr. scores 28 to help SMU fend off Florida State 83-80

DALLAS (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 28 points to help SMU hold off Florida State 83-80 on Saturday. Lajae…

DALLAS (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 28 points to help SMU hold off Florida State 83-80 on Saturday.

Lajae Jones buried a 3-pointer to give Florida State a 72-69 lead with four minutes remaining. Pierre had baskets on both ends of a three-point play by B.J. Edwards in a 7-0 run and SMU stayed in front from there. Edwards made two free throws with eight seconds left to set the final margin.

Pierre made 11 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers for the Mustangs (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Edwards totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Boopie Miller had 11 points and six assists and Samet Yigitoglu grabbed 11 rebounds and scored six.

Robert McCray V totaled 21 points and nine assists to pace the Seminoles (8-12, 1-6). Jones made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double this season. Alex Steen had 14 points and nine rebounds, while reserve Martin Somerville hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Edwards had 13 points, Pierre scored 11 and SMU closed the first half on a 20-10 run for a 46-34 advantage at halftime.

McCray buried a 3-pointer, Steen tipped in a miss and Jones hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Seminoles a 50-49 lead with 15 minutes remaining. The lead changed hands four times until Edwards scored in the paint with three minutes left to put the Mustangs on top for good.

Florida State: The Seminoles host California on Wednesday.

SMU: The Mustangs visit No. 23 Louisville on Saturday.

