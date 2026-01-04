Janowski scores 31, St. Thomas beats Denver 92-88

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Janowski’s 31 points led St. Thomas over Denver 92-88 on Sunday. Janowski also contributed…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Janowski’s 31 points led St. Thomas over Denver 92-88 on Sunday.

Janowski also contributed seven rebounds for the Tommies (12-4, 1-0 Summit League). Ben Oosterbaan scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Austin Herro had 15 points and shot 4 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Tommies extended their winning streak to six games.

Zane Nelson led the way for the Pioneers (8-9, 1-1) with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Burke added 19 points for Denver. Julius Rollins also had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.