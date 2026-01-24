Janowski scores 23 as St. Thomas downs South Dakota 90-78

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Nick Janowski’s 23 points helped St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 90-78 on Saturday. Janowski added five…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Nick Janowski’s 23 points helped St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 90-78 on Saturday.

Janowski added five rebounds for the Tommies (17-5, 6-1 Summit League). Ryan Dufault scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu shot 3 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Coyotes (11-11, 3-4) were led by Jordan Crawford, who recorded 22 points. Uzziah Buntyn added 13 points and three steals for South Dakota. Ethan Kizer finished with 11 points.

