Janowski puts up 21, St. Thomas takes down South Dakota State 74-69

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Janowski and Carter Bjerke each scored 21 points as St. Thomas beat South Dakota State 74-69 on Thursday night.

Janowski also contributed six rebounds for the Tommies (16-5, 5-1 Summit League). Bjerke went 8 of 13 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Nolan Minessale shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Jackrabbits (10-11, 3-3) were led by Joe Sayler, who recorded 24 points. Matthew Mors added 12 points and three steals. Damon Wilkinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

