Janneh and Texas A&M host No. 7 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 1-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 1-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces No. 7 Vanderbilt after Fatmata Janneh scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 74-66 win against the Florida Gators.

The Aggies are 4-2 in home games. Texas A&M averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Commodores are 3-0 in SEC play. Vanderbilt has a 14-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Commodores square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is averaging 12.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes is averaging 24.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 86.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.