James Madison visits Marshall following Otshudi’s 30-point game

James Madison Dukes (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-7, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts James Madison after Noah Otshudi scored 30 points in Marshall’s 85-83 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Thundering Herd are 8-2 in home games. Marshall ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Matt Van Komen leads the Thundering Herd with 7.2 boards.

The Dukes are 2-4 in conference matchups. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Marshall makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). James Madison averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Thundering Herd. Otshudi is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.1 points. Justin McBride is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

