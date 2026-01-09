James Madison hosts Old Dominion following Davis’ 29-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces James Madison after Robert Davis Jr. scored 29 points in Old Dominion’s 70-66 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes have gone 5-1 in home games. James Madison is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs have gone 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

James Madison is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 73.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 77.0 James Madison allows.

The Dukes and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

