James Madison hosts Davis and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces James Madison after Robert Davis Jr. scored 29 points in Old Dominion’s 70-66 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes are 5-1 in home games. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Monarchs are 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

James Madison is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The Dukes and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.