James Madison faces Arkansas State on 4-game road skid

James Madison Dukes (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

James Madison Dukes (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Dukes visit Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-0 at home. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 4.8.

The Dukes are 0-2 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Eddie Ricks III averaging 6.8.

Arkansas State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.1% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 75.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 78.0 Arkansas State gives up.

The Red Wolves and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Jackson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12 points. Justin McBride is shooting 57.0% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.