Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scores 24 as Hampton knocks off North Carolina A&T 82-61

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt came off the bench to score 24 points and help lead Hampton to an…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt came off the bench to score 24 points and help lead Hampton to an 82-61 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Gaines-Wyatt also had five assists for the Pirates (9-10, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Michael Eley shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 18 points.

Dwayne Pierce finished with 16 points in a sixth straight loss for the Aggies (7-10, 0-6). Trent Middleton had 14 points and Zamoku Weluche-Ume scored 10.

Hampton took the lead with 5:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Gaines-Wyatt led the team with 11 points for a 43-34 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.