Jalen Griffith scores 21, Western Michigan earns 79-62 victory against Eastern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Griffith’s 21 points helped Western Michigan defeat Eastern Michigan 79-62 on Saturday.

Griffith also added six rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (7-9, 1-3 Mid-American Conference). Jayden Brewer added 12 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to go with eight rebounds. Carson Vis had 11 points.

Mohammad Habhab led the Eagles (8-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Addison Patterson added 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals for Eastern Michigan.

Griffith scored six points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 36-30. Griffith scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Western Michigan to a 17-point victory.

