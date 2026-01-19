Jakobi Heady propels Bethune-Cookman to 87-82 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in OT

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 25 points and Bethune-Cookman beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 87-82 in overtime on Monday…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 25 points and Bethune-Cookman beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 87-82 in overtime on Monday night.

Seneca Willoughby hit a 3-pointer to begin the extra period and Bethune-Cookman never trailed again.

Heady also grabbed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan added 17 points and five rebounds, while Arterio Morris scored 16.

Quion Williams finished with 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (6-13, 3-3). Milhan Charles added 19 points and Jaquan Scott scored 16.

Rouzan made two foul shots with 30 seconds left to force OT tied at 69.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

