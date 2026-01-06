Ja’Kobi Gillespie scores 34 in No. 21 Tennessee’s 85-71 win over Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 34 points to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 85-71 victory over Texas…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 34 points to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 85-71 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

J.P. Estrella scored 11 and DeWayne Brown II and Jaylen Carey each added 10 for the Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference).

The Longhorns (9-6, 0-2) were led by Tramon Mark with 20, Camden Heide scored 16 and Simeon Wilcher added 10.

Tennessee dominated the paint, outscoring Texas 44-18 down low.

The Vols struggled at the free-throw line (12 of 23) in their loss to Arkansas on Saturday but against the Longhorns they hit 21 of 29.

The Longhorns had no answer for Gillespie in the first half. He hit 8 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, and had 22 points as Tennessee led, 48-33 at halftime.

This game was the 1,274th game of Rick Barnes’ career as a head coach, moving him past Bob Knight for sole possession of 10th place on the career list.

Barnes spent 17 of his 39 seasons, from 1998 to 2015, as the head coach at Texas.

Three of Barnes’ Tennessee assistants — Gregg Polinsky, Bryan Lentz and Steve McClain — were on his staff in Austin.

When Tennessee lost its SEC opener to Arkansas, the Vols dropped to No. 21 in The Associated Press poll. It extended their streak of being listed in the poll to 89, which is second to Houston’s (115). However, it ended their streak of being in the Top 20 at 66.

Texas came into the game averaging 88.6 points, the Longhorns’ best since they averaged 92.9 in 1994-95.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns will stay on the road Saturday when they visit Alabama.

Tennessee: The Vols will play at Florida on Saturday.

______

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.