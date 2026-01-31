Jakevion Buckley scores 18 to guide New Orleans past Northwestern State 75-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 18 points and New Orleans beat Northwestern State 75-64 on Saturday night. Buckley…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 18 points and New Orleans beat Northwestern State 75-64 on Saturday night.

Buckley also had seven rebounds and six assists for the Privateers (10-13, 7-6 Southland Conference). Kedrick Osby added 13 points and five rebounds. Coleton Benson also scored 13.

The Demons (6-15, 4-8) were led by Micah Thomas, who posted 20 points and four assists. Izzy Miles added 10 points and Willie Williams totaled nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

