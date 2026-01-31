Live Radio
Jakevion Buckley scores 18 to guide New Orleans past Northwestern State 75-64

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 8:41 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 18 points and New Orleans beat Northwestern State 75-64 on Saturday night.

Buckley also had seven rebounds and six assists for the Privateers (10-13, 7-6 Southland Conference). Kedrick Osby added 13 points and five rebounds. Coleton Benson also scored 13.

The Demons (6-15, 4-8) were led by Micah Thomas, who posted 20 points and four assists. Izzy Miles added 10 points and Willie Williams totaled nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

