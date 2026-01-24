Jake Hall scores 19 to lead New Mexico over Nevada 80-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall had 19 points to guide New Mexico to an 80-73 victory over Nevada on…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall had 19 points to guide New Mexico to an 80-73 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Hall also had six rebounds for the Lobos (16-4, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Uriah Tenette totaled 13 points and added five assists. Tomislav Buljan scored 11 and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Corey Camper Jr. led the Wolf Pack (14-6, 6-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Price added 16 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Vaughn Weems finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

New Mexico entered halftime up 36-35. Tenette paced the Lobos with nine points. Buljan’s layup with 7:30 remaining in the second half gave New Mexico the lead for good at 59-57.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

