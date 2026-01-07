Jaiden Glover-Toscano scores 28 points in Saint Joseph’s 97-90 OT win against Duquesne

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano scored 28 points and Austin Williford added seven in the overtime as Saint Joseph’s defeated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano scored 28 points and Austin Williford added seven in the overtime as Saint Joseph’s defeated Duquesne 97-90 on Wednesday night.

Glover-Toscano shot 8 for 16 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (9-7, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson scored 22 points and added 11 assists and four steals. Williford went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Tarence Guinyard finished with 20 points and five assists for the Dukes (9-7, 1-2). Alex Williams added 16 points for Duquesne. David Dixon had 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The second half featured five lead changes and was tied eight times. Glover-Toscano put up 12 second-half points.

