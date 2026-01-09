Jadin Collins scores 19 to help Marist fend off Sacred Heart 76-72

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jadin Collins scored 19 points to help Marist hold off Sacred Heart 76-72 on Friday night.…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jadin Collins scored 19 points to help Marist hold off Sacred Heart 76-72 on Friday night.

Collins also had five rebounds and three steals for the Red Foxes (10-5, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justin Menard added 11 points and Jason Schofield scored 10 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Pioneers (5-12, 1-5) were led by Yann Farell with 22 points and nine rebounds. Anquan Hill added 19 points and Mekhi Conner scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

