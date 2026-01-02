Live Radio
Jaden Winston scores 22 as Manhattan edges Quinnipiac 80-79

The Associated Press

January 2, 2026, 11:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston scored 22 points to help Manhattan hold off Quinnipiac 80-79 on Friday night.

Winston also contributed six assists for the Jaspers (7-8, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Devin Dinkins had 18 points and his go-ahead layup with 1:04 remaining gave Manhattan the lead for good. Fraser Roxburgh added 12 points.

The Bobcats (10-5, 3-1) were led by Grant Randall, who posted 22 points and eight rebounds. Keith Mcknight had 18 points and four assists. Asim Jones totaled 14 points, 10 assists and three steals.

