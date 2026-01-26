Jada Richard scores 20 as No. 6 LSU women beat Florida 89-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 20 points and No. 6 LSU pulled away in the second half…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 20 points and No. 6 LSU pulled away in the second half for an 89-60 victory over Florida on Monday night.

It was the fifth straight Southeastern Conference win for the Tigers (19-2, 5-2) after they lost their first two league games to Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had 15 points and Amiya Joiner added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams scored 12 as LSU opened a three-game SEC homestand.

Florida (13-9, 1-6) was led by Liv McGill, who had team highs of 14 points and eight rebounds.

LSU led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, but it took a while to pull away. During an eight-minute stretch, the Tigers missed 10 of 13 shots — many of them open looks.

NO. 25 WASHINGTON 76, RUTGERS 48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Brynn McGaughy scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Avery Howell added 16 points, and Washington beat Rutgers for its fourth straight victory.

Sayvia Sellers, averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game, had 11 points and six assists in 28 minutes for Washington (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Yulia Grabovskaia grabbed 17 rebounds to go with nine points. Washington dominated the glass 51-30 and outscored Rutgers 36-14 in the paint.

Kaylah Ivey and Imani Lester each scored 14 points for Rutgers (9-11, 1-8), which was coming off a 94-60 loss to No. 7 Michigan. Lauryn Swann added 11 points.

