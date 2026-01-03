Jacobs scores 27, Southern beats Texas Southern 84-73 to snap 5-game skid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs had 27 points in Southern’s 84-73 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night…

Jacobs had six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Malek Abdelgowad added 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Damariee Jones shot 3 of 3 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Alex Anderson led the way for the Tigers (2-10, 0-1) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Zaire Hayes added 12 points for Texas Southern. Troy Hupstead also put up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

