Jacobs leads Southern against Florida A&M

Southern Jaguars (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Florida A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 30 points in Southern’s 89-85 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 2-1 on their home court. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jaquan Sanders averaging 2.6.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The Rattlers and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Antonio Baker is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 21.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

