Jacobs leads Southern against Florida A&M

Southern Jaguars (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Florida A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 30 points in Southern’s 89-85 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 2-1 in home games. Florida A&M is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rattlers. Antonio Baker is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 21.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.