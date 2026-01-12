Jacobs leads Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 20-point showing

Southern Jaguars (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Bethune-Cookman after Michael Jacobs scored 20 points in Southern’s 67-59 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats. Quentin Heady is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Amboree averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Jacobs is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

