Jacobs leads Oregon against Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-6, 2-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Minnesota after Mia Jacobs scored 30 points in Oregon’s 94-92 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Ducks have gone 9-2 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 18.0 assists per game led by Katie Fiso averaging 7.0.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 12-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Oregon averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 11.0 more points per game (73.9) than Oregon gives up (62.9).

The Ducks and Golden Gophers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Fiso is averaging 15.7 points and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mara Braun is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

