Jacobs has 22 in Southern’s 80-69 win against Mississippi Valley State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs’ 22 points helped Southern defeat Mississippi Valley State 80-69 on Wednesday.

Jacobs added seven assists for the Jaguars (8-12, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Dixon Jr. scored 18 points and added three blocks. Damariee Jones had 13 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Michael James led the way for the Delta Devils (1-20, 0-7) with 23 points. Daniel Mayfield added 18 points and 15 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Xzayvion Childress had 16 points and five assists.

The Delta Devils extended their losing streak to 19 straight.

