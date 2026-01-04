Jacobs and Southern host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Prairie View A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 27 points in Southern’s 84-73 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-0 in home games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference play. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 6.6.

Southern scores 83.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 80.6 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The Jaguars and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Amboree averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Jacobs is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 22.4 points. Dontae Horne is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

