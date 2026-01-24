Jacksonville wins 81-76 in OT against Eastern Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 25 points helped Jacksonville defeat Eastern Kentucky 81-76 in overtime on Saturday. Lockett…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 25 points helped Jacksonville defeat Eastern Kentucky 81-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Lockett added three steals for the Dolphins (8-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Donovan Rivers scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Evan Sterck had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Montavious Myrick led the way for the Colonels (7-14, 3-5) with 17 points and six rebounds. MJ Williams added 12 points for Eastern Kentucky. Juan Cranford Jr. had 11 points.

